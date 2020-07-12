WATCH: Ramaphosa's address on SA's strategy to curb rising Covid-19 infections

Ramaphosa is expected to announce stricter measures on existing lockdown regulations as the country's number of infections continues to rise at a rapid rate.

SA has been in a lockdown since March which has had a devastating effect on the country's already weak economy.

Last week, the Gauteng government asked the NCCC for stricter measures in the province, including possibly cutting down on the number of people attending funerals and reintroducing a curfew, but said the economy will not be touched.

Gauteng premier David Makhura, who has since tested positive for Covid-19, at the time said the province would make a representation to the NCCC on the need to reintroduce stringent measures, including possible intermittent localised lockdowns and slowing down the reopening of some sectors and schools.

The representation came off the back of a surge in infections in the province, where the peak of the virus is expected early in August.

The Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa was expected to accede to Gauteng's proposals.

However, the newspaper reported that the proposal for an intermittent lockdown where certain parts of a province go into a tighter lockdown while others remain under advanced level 3 — depending on the rate of infections — had been shot down.

