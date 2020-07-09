National

News Leader

WATCH: Is SAA’s new business rescue plan ready for takeoff?

Acting director-general in the public enterprises department Kgathatso Tlhakudi talks to Business Day TV about SAA’s revised severance offer

09 July 2020 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Picture: WALDO SWEIGERS/BLOOMBERG
Picture: WALDO SWEIGERS/BLOOMBERG

SAA’s business rescue practitioners have sweetened the deal for unions. A revised voluntary severance package offer has been accepted by most unions with the promise of retaining an extra 1000 workers on a training layoff scheme to help launch a new airline.

Business Day TV spoke to acting director-general in the public enterprises department Kgathatso Tlhakudi for more on how that will affects the business rescue process.

SAA rescue plan improves offer to employees

A generous voluntary severance package to employees of SAA has been accepted by all trade unions except for the SAA Pilots Association
National
1 day ago

Union deal secures more jobs at SAA

Agreement with the government has made an additional 1,000 jobs safe by using the training layoff scheme
National
1 day ago

Zondo inquiry into state captures has cost R700m so far

The lifespan of the commission, which was established in August 2018, has been extended to end-March 2021
National
22 hours ago

No more bailouts for SAA, which must close down, Treasury says

This stance is in direct conflict with the view of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the ANC
National
5 days ago

WATCH: Why SAA unions are unhappy with the severance offer

Sacca deputy president Christopher Shabangu talks to Business Day TV about the union’s stance on retrenchment packages
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Just as Covid surges, Tshwane ambulances are ...
National / Labour
2.
Mogoeng’s call for Hlophe’s impeachment is driven ...
National
3.
Gauteng and Eastern Cape face dire hospital bed ...
National / Health
4.
Bantu Holomisa is using parliamentary privilege ...
National
5.
Top local scientists say ventilation key for ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.