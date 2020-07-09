News Leader
WATCH: Is SAA’s new business rescue plan ready for takeoff?
Acting director-general in the public enterprises department Kgathatso Tlhakudi talks to Business Day TV about SAA’s revised severance offer
09 July 2020 - 09:56
SAA’s business rescue practitioners have sweetened the deal for unions. A revised voluntary severance package offer has been accepted by most unions with the promise of retaining an extra 1000 workers on a training layoff scheme to help launch a new airline.
Business Day TV spoke to acting director-general in the public enterprises department Kgathatso Tlhakudi for more on how that will affects the business rescue process.