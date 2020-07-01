National Mmusi Maimane’s challenge on easing lockdown and reopening schools is dismissed The court said opening the economy is crucial in terms of fiscal resources, and that every effort was made to ensure schools are safe BL PREMIUM

Three Pretoria high court judges have dismissed DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his One SA Movement’s constitutional challenge to the decision to reopen the economy by moving from lockdown level 4 to 3, including the staggered reopening of the country’s schools.

Judge president Dunstan Mlambo and judge Raylene Keightley ruled on Wednesday that the “need to reopen the economy is an important government purpose that is also aimed at safeguarding other fundamental rights”.