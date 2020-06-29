Public enterprises has been dishonest, SAA unions say

“If anything, what will be left of SAA will not be a vibrant and successful airline but a shadow of the airline as we know it,” they said.

The unions said the leadership compact was collapsed on the grounds that unions refused “such an agenda”.

They said the business rescue practitioners had not consulted labour in the development of the recent plan, and the collapse of the leadership consultative forum by the department was a way of legitimising that the unions should not be consulted in the development of the turnaround plan as stated in the Companies Act.

“What has really collapsed the LCF engagement with department of public enterprises are the positions advanced by the department of public enterprises that are tantamount to the destruction of SAA and its future,” Numsa and Saaca said.

“It is clear that the only inference we can draw from this is that department of public enterprises realises that we have exposed their intentions to manage unions within the LCF, and that it has not engaged in good faith.”

The SAA pilots said there were contradictions between the department of public enterprises’ statement on Sunday and the letter issued to labour at the same time.

The union said the letter stated that the department wanted to try to rebuild the constructive relationship that existed before the publication of the draft rescue plan.

“We are disappointed by some of the reaction from the department of public enterprises but remain hopeful that they will follow through on their commitment to engage constructively and join us in working towards a pragmatic solution to the benefit of all. Saapa has been advocating for this for the last two weeks and before that, and so are pleased at this entreaty as it is one of the three fundamental reasons that we brought the motion for an adjournment of the creditor’s meeting,” Saapa said.