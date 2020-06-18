National

Trevor Manuel’s mother dies of Covid-19

The 94-year old Philda Manuel had four children, ten grandchildren and eight great grand children

18 June 2020 - 18:31 Staff writer
UPDATED 18 June 2020 - 20:21
Trevor Manuel. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The mother of former finance minister Trevor Manuel died from Covid-19 at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town on Thursday.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni expressed his condolences to Manuel on the passing of his mother, Philda Manuel, in his closing remarks  during the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the National Council of Provinces.

Philda Manuel had four children, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren

ANC Western Cape co-ordinator Ronalda Nalumango also expressed the party’s condolences and solidarity with Trevor Manuel and his family.

“A former garment worker, Mrs Manuel, who turned 94 on Sunday, was widowed when her husband passed away in 1969. Their son, Trevor, was a mere 13 years old at the time. She raised Trevor and his sisters Pamela, Beryl and Renecia as a single parent,” Nalumango said in a statement.

“Years ago, Mrs Manuel said in an interview about her life, that her son’s political activism before 1994 was “particularly stressful for me. He was always either on the run from the security police or in detention. I would never in my wildest dreams have imagined that the years of anguish would culminate in him being elected as a cabinet minister in the government of national unity.”

The funeral service will be held at the Good Shepherd Church, Kensington, in Cape Town on Tuesday next week. “Due to restrictions on the number of attendees, please follow the funeral via live stream. Details will follow,” a statement from the family said.

