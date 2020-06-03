WATCH: The legal action government faces over lockdown rules

SA’s lockdown restrictions have eased to alert level 3 but various regulations have come under scrutiny, particularly the ban on tobacco sales.

British American Tobacco SA and the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) are pursuing legal action against the government for the decision.

Business Day TV spoke to Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni and Elmien du Plessis from the North West University’s law faculty about the legal battles being fought as a result of lockdown.