National

News Leader

WATCH: The legal action government faces over lockdown rules

Fita’s chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni and Elmien du Plessis from the North West University’s law faculty talks to Business Day TV

03 June 2020 - 08:00 Business Day TV
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

SA’s lockdown restrictions have eased to alert level 3 but various regulations have come under scrutiny, particularly the ban on tobacco sales.

British American Tobacco SA and the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) are pursuing legal action against the government for the decision.

Business Day TV spoke to Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni and Elmien du Plessis from the North West University’s law faculty about the legal battles being fought as a result of lockdown.

Court finds lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional

Court finds regulations unconstitutional and invalid Minister given two weeks to comply
National
16 hours ago

WATCH: The politics behind lockdown

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the restrictions South Africans are living under
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH: What issues await business in life after lockdown?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to experts about the questions around the regulations for post-lockdown places of employment
National
20 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data set to reveal May slump despite lockdown easing

Absa and IHS Markit indicators will provide a clearer snapshot of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic
Economy
2 days ago

How South Africans made a plan during lockdown drinking ban

Home-brewing industry flourishes  during ban on  alcohol sales
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Government makes second attempt to delay tobacco ...
National
2.
Court finds lockdown regulations invalid and ...
National
3.
High court refuses government bid to delay ...
National
4.
Banks face billions of rand in potential fines as ...
National
5.
Dlamini-Zuma puffs up ‘scientific evidence’ to ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.