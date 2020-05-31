National Cyril Ramaphosa’s African airlift plan is good news for SAA Local airline is set to benefit from plan to centralise Covid-19 procurement for the whole continent BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that the government is building a platform that will be used to procure Covid-19-related supplies for the entire African continent.

The foundering SAA is set to benefit hugely from the process as it is one of the African airlines that will be transporting the supplies from across the world.