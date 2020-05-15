Truce reached over SAA rescue plans
Formal agreement between the government and practitioners puts a new airline on the table
15 May 2020 - 05:10
The government and the business rescue practitioners of SAA have reached a formal agreement to discuss proposals that include the establishment of a new airline mooted by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
They agreed there should be "optimal saving of jobs" in the business rescue process.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now