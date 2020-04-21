Ramaphosa gets R500bn aid rolling

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night announced a "historic" R500bn social and economic support package for the country, saying that the funds will be raised both from existing budget resources and international funding institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The package included a special R20bn Covid-19 health budget, wide-ranging support for the most vulnerable through R50bn in expanded social grants, the distribution of food parcels and vouchers and a R200bn loan guarantee scheme for firms that need additional resources to bridge them through the crisis.

Wage support of R60bn to firms and employees through the UIF was put in place two weeks ago and had paid out R1.6bn at the end of Tuesday, assisting over 37,000 companies and 600,000 workers.

Details will be announced in the adjustment budget tabled by the minister of finance.

The size of the package would be 10% of GDP, said Ramaphosa, equal to the damage expected to be done to the economy by the epidemic. SA’s GDP is projected to shrink by between 6% and 10% over 2020, according to projections, based on a five-week lockdown.