WATCH: Will the president extend the lockdown?

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news

08 April 2020 - 17:09 Business Day TV
Distributing food parcels prepared by the local government to vulnerable Johannesburg residents during the Covid-19 lockdown on April 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
On the show this week, the panel members unpack the economic implications for SA if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control soon.

They also discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend minister of communications, telecommunications and postal services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for breaking lockdown rules.

WTO: Covid-19 far worse than financial crisis of 2008/2009

The organisation says global trade will plummet up to a third this year with economic recovery being ‘prolonged and incomplete’
World
2 hours ago

MARK BARNES: Confidence is what is needed, not quantitative easing

As in the 2008 financial crisis, policymakers are focusing on shoring up the elite and not the consumers who are the actual economic recovery drivers
Opinion
2 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Crisis exemptions an opportunity for better competition policy

There has been plenty of interaction between bankers and their regulators at the Reserve Bank and Treasury since the current crisis began
Opinion
3 days ago

SARAH BUITENDACH: Escape hatch — finding the calm in Covid-19

What is keeping humans from unravelling in isolation?
Opinion
12 hours ago

Fitch adds to Covid-19 pain

As firms batten down, citing 'force majeure', agency turns screw with downgrade
Business
3 days ago

