WATCH: Will the president extend the lockdown?
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news
08 April 2020 - 17:09
On the show this week, the panel members unpack the economic implications for SA if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control soon.
They also discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend minister of communications, telecommunications and postal services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for breaking lockdown rules.