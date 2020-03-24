Government to provide Covid-19 relief to tourism SMMEs

The tourism department has set aside R200m to support small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) in the tourism sector, which businesses will suffer as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Announcing the measures on Tuesday, minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane conceded that the amount is not sufficient but said that big businesses in the sector will be able to seek assistance from other programmes put in place to deal with the crisis.

Ngubane spoke at a special media briefing held by a number of ministers in the economics cluster to provide details on how they are addressing issues in their sectors arising from the coronavirus lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which takes effect at midnight on Thursday.

All businesses except for food outlets, pharmacies and designated essential services will have to stop operations during the three-week lockdown. This will put pressure on businesses that have already come under stress from the ban on international travellers from high-risk countries, announced by Ramaphosa about 10 days ago.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the R200m approved by the Treasury is intended to assist those SMMEs that are not likely to survive the lockdown. Criteria for assistance include an annual turnover of not more than R2.5m; being registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission; having a valid tax clearance certificate; and having been in operation for more than a year.

The accommodation, hospitality and related services, and travel and related services, will qualify for the benefit. Applicants for funding will have to be able to prove that their distress is caused by Covid-19 and did not pre-exist its arrival in SA.

The minister said funding will be provided to enterprises across all provinces and care will be taken that youth and women benefited. The broad-based BEE sector codes will also be applied to ensure all races benefit.

Kubayi-Ngubane said her department is in close contact with the tourism sector. It is creating a database consisting of details of all foreign tourists in the country; the dates of their arrival and planned departure; and areas where they have visited. Tourists leaving the country will be tested at OR Tambo, Cape Town and Durban airports.

The minister condemned two incidents of tourists who continued with their trips even though they had Covid-19, which they did not disclose, thereby putting South Africans at risk. She also reminded tour operators and guides of their obligation to be responsible for protecting South Africans and other tourists.

