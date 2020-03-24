Farming sector to get more financial help amid Covid-19 outbreak

The department of agriculture has set aside a package of R1.2bn to address effects of the coronavirus and ensure sustainable food production after the pandemic.

Speaking during a news conference on Tuesday, agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza said the department would make the details of this package available in the coming days, together with the application channels available. The department has also availed R100m to the Land Bank to assist farmers under distress.

The coronavirus has left the global economy reeling and stocks plummeting amid fears of a jobs bloodbath. The pandemic has also led to a decline in Asia’s agriculture demand and falling agricultural commodity prices.