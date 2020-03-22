OBITUARY
Controversial hotel magnate Sol Kerzner gave South Africans their first taste of casinos
22 March 2020 - 16:25
Sol Kerzner, the man who gave an entire generation of South Africans their first taste of gambling and blue movies through his use of the international status of apartheid bantustans, has died at the age of 84.
Wealth beyond imagining and controversy were never far behind Kerzner who, after cutting his entrepreneurial teeth in the hotel industry in Durban, went on to create one of the most astonishing resorts, Sun City.
