France and Switzerland added to SA’s coronavirus travel ban list

France and Switzerland have been added to the list of high-risk countries against which travel bans have been issued by the SA government in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The countries were added to a list in a travel advisory issued by the department of international relations & co-operation on Tuesday evening.

Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on Sunday and announced sweeping measures that include a travel ban on high-risk countries.

The countries are Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China, and visas issued to people in these countries are being revoked.

The international relations travel advisory says South African citizens planning to travel or transit through these countries, as well as France, Switzerland and the EU, should refrain from doing so.

This includes all forms of travel to or through the identified high-risk countries.

The department said citizens should also refrain from travelling on cruise ships.

This is effective immediately, until further notice. Non-essential travel to other countries should also be cancelled or postponed, the department said.

Travel bans announced by Ramaphosa in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis will kick in on Wednesday and regulations are being finalised, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said.