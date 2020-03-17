LETTER: Travel curbs have been proved to work

The decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to impose travel restrictions on foreigners from infected countries, ban mass gatherings and close schools should be welcomed and supported by all. It is to be hoped that this includes a crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Such travel restrictions have been used throughout history with great success in emergency situations. Chinese President Xi Jinping has imposed such restrictions, also internally, with great success. They will remain in place until the emergency is resolved, which is dependent on strict application.

SA is capable of triumphing over this crisis thanks to the ability of a strong farming community to feed its population, and capable engineering and technical reserves — if they are made use of. Russia and China are the examples to follow, not the chaotic EU. Even the US seems unable to control its ruthless capitalist system.

Jacques Migeotte

Via e-mail