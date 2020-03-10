No breathalysers to test for virus please, says Cosatu union

A Cosatu union has called on employers to stop using breathalysers in an effort aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in SA, where seven cases have been confirmed.

The Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union (Ceppwawu) said stopping the use of breathalysers would “protect all employees” from the spread of Covid-19, which has disrupted global trade and hammered financial markets.

A breathalyser is a device used for estimating the amount of alcohol in the breath. It is often used by law enforcement officials to test people suspected of drunk driving. Some employers use it to test workers suspected of reporting for duty under the influence.

Ceppwawu said the risk of getting infected through a breathalyser is high as the virus is concentrated in one place and that cleaning it with alcohol after every use is not practical.

“Therefore, the union directs all shop stewards to be vigilant and protect all employees, irrespective of their union affiliation,” Ceppawu said.