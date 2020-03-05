City of Tshwane council to be dissolved

The City of Tshwane council will be dissolved and the metro’s residents will have to go to fresh elections within 90 days, premier David Makhura says.

The decision comes after the council had effectively become dysfunctional and council meetings had collapsed since November 2019.

The metro currently has no mayor, no mayoral council and no city manager as a result of a political impasse. Before this leadership vacuum in the metro, Tshwane was governed by a DA-led coalition government in the hung municipality.

Makhura announced on Wednesday that the provincial government’s executive council had decided on Wednesday that it would invoke section 139 (1)(c) of the constitution, which means that the council is dissolved and an administrator is appointed to run the municipality until a new council is elected within 90 days.

The escalation of the intervention follows a decision by the provincial government to intervene by issuing directives to the Tshwane administration.

“The city is substantially failing to comply with the directives issued and the situation is getting worse every day,” Makhura said.

He said the decision to place the metro under administration was informed by mismanagement in the metro.

He emphasised that Tshwane was not just another municipality and that the metro contributed 9% of the country’s GDP.

On Wednesday DA leader John Steenhuisen indicated that the party would pursue legal avenues if the metro was placed under administration.

Makhura said the provincial government took note of this threat, and said Gauteng will not be “blackmailed into inaction”.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za