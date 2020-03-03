National NEWS ANALYSIS: Sars bolstered by recent court victories against tax transgressors Judges rule that assets of underworld-linked Mark Lifman and business person Gary van der Merwe can be seized to settle tax debts BL PREMIUM

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is edging closer to collecting about R400m in tax debt from alleged Cape Town underworld figure Mark Lifman and business person Gary van der Merwe.

This follows recent decisions by the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court that both men had little prospect of success in their attempts to stop Sars seizing their assets in settlement of tax debts.