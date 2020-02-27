DANIEL BAINES: How to calculate what tax you’ll pay from March 1 2020

The 2020 budget speech brought some surprises, including a reduction in tax for individuals for the 2021 tax year (starting March 1 2020).

This was achieved through an increase in the primary rebate (this is an amount of R14,958 which reduces the tax payable by individuals each tax year – it was R14,220 in the previous tax year).

In addition, the individual tax tables were given above inflation increases which reduces the amount of tax that individuals pay.