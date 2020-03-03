Q&A: Must I pay provisional tax for untaxed freelance work?

Q: I receive untaxed income from freelance work beyond my full-time job. Last year it was below R30,000 and this year it is also less than R30,000. An SA Revenue Service (Sars) official told me I don’t need to fill in a provisional tax return. I am, however, expecting to earn more than R30,000 in the new tax year. In the article “Filing a provisional return is more PT, not more tax” published on BusinessLIVE on January 28, it says “you must register if you earn any amount from a small business or from freelancing, or if you earn above the threshold and your taxable rent, interest or dividends exceed R30,000”.

A: Daniel Baines, tax consultant at Mazars, replies:

As per the Sars guide on provisional tax, an individual must file a provisional tax return if you earn income from running a business. Freelance work that is not subject to PAYE would count as running a business for the purposes of provisional tax. It is only if your taxable income from interest, dividends, foreign dividends or rental from the letting of fixed property is less than R30,000 (and you do not carry on a business) that you don’t need to file provisional tax returns. In other words, even if your income from freelancing is under R30,000 you still need to file provisional tax returns.