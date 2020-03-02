National No clear end to political mess in leaderless Tshwane Metro is operating without a mayor, executive council and accounting officer, and the DA denies it is to blame BL PREMIUM

The stalemate in the Tshwane council that has left the metro operating with no mayor, executive council and accounting officer, could result in service delivery deteriorating.

The metro, which runs SA’s administrative capital, has had its fair share of political drama since the 2016 local government election when the ANC was punished at the ballot box and relegated to the opposition benches. A DA-led coalition took over the running of the city with the help of votes from the EFF, which is effectively the kingmaker in the metro.