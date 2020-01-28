Future is in coalitions as ANC risks losing majority, Helen Zille says
Focus has to be on coalitions that ‘are driven by values’ as DA and UDM negotiate
28 January 2020 - 19:05
Coalitions will dominate the political landscape in the next elections and the DA will have to be strong and stable to effectively manage such arrangements, the party’s federal council chair, Helen Zille, says.
Zille said that while it is very unlikely that the DA would get 51% of the vote in the next general elections in 2024, the ANC could drop below 50%. The DA is in talks with the UDM, a former coalition partner in Nelson Mandela Bay, with a view of establishing a working relationship.
