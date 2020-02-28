Foreign banks can be charged with price fixing, rules court

The Competition Appeal Court has given the Competition Commission the go ahead to re-charge 10 foreign banks with alleged price fixing.

The commission first charged local and foreign banks with price-fixing the rand in 2015 and is seeking a penalty of 10% of each banks’ annual turnover. However, the tribunal ruled it could not fine the foreign banks as it didn’t have jurisdiction over offshore corporations.

The tribunal acts as a court on anti-trust issues with the commission acting as a prosecutor.

The Friday ruling overturns the competition tribunal’s judgment and gives the commission authority over foreign banks or any foreign businesses whose anti-competitive behaviour “substantially” affects SA.

The commission alleges that from 2007 traders at different banks had a general agreement to collude on prices for bids, or withheld trades to manipulate prices of the dollar/rand currency pair. The commission also charged banks with creating fictitious bids to manipulate the supply and demand of currency.

Ten international banks, with no presence in SA, appealed the charges saying they didn’t have to answer a case as competition authorities had no authority over them.

The banks include Bank of America Merrill Lynch International; JPMorgan Chase; Australia and New Zealand Banking Group; Standard New York Securities; Nomura International; Macquarie Bank; HSBC Bank USA; Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith; and Credit Suisse.

On Friday, Competition Appeal Court judge Dennis Davis sided with the commission and gave them the authority to charge foreign firms if their cartel actions had a real impact locally. However, Davis ruled that the commission has to show the banks have a “personal connection” or link to SA.

The new charges against the banks also have to show that traders, allegedly manipulating the currency prices, knew it was “foreseeable that their alleged conduct would have direct or immediate, and substantial effect in SA”, said the commission in a statement.

During legal arguments at the appeal court in December, the commission’s counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the law limiting authorities’ jurisdiction to local business and people was out of sync with “how the modern economy works”.

He said multinational company’s trades or activities outside the border could impact SA. “Cartels do not respect boundaries ... they are not interested in boundaries.”

The three-bench judge of appeal court agreed.

Commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said they would refile charges against the foreign banks within 40 days and rectify issues raised by the judges.

Davis had harsh words for the commission’s conduct in which they repeatedly added and changed charges in the case, calling it an “unsatisfactory approach to litigation”.

The commission also has, within 40 days, to resubmit charges against the local banks and must show how they worked together as a single cartel to manipulate the rand, if it wishes the case to go ahead. This is after the tribunal previously ruled that the price-fixing charges against local banks were vague and unclear.

