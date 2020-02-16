Travel insurers again provide cover for SAA tickets purchased

Troubled state-owned airline SAA received good news on Friday, as Santam subsidiary Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC) reinstated insolvency cover on its tickets, and global travel firm Flight Centre lifted its suspension on selling seats for flights.

Flight Centre stopped selling SAA tickets last November after several insurance companies, including TIC, dropped SAA over concerns about its long-term viability.

Loss-making SAA was placed in business rescue in December, after several years of sustained losses that required extensive government bailouts. Business rescue aims to rehabilitate a financially distressed company, including overhauling its operations and restructuring its debt.

SAA’s administrators announced in early February that they were slashing routes as part of their turnaround plan for the airline. SAA will halt all domestic flights except those between Johannesburg and Cape Town at the end of the month, and cut nine international routes.

SAA issued a statement on Friday, saying TIC had reinstated travel supplier insolvency cover on the airline. Insurance has also been reinstated by Bryte Insurance Company, it said.

“This is an important day for SAA. Customers can now purchase tickets with renewed confidence in the knowledge that they are protected on every step of their journey through either TIC or Bryte Insurance,” said Deon Fredericks, acting CFO of SAA.

SAA said TIC’s decision to reinstate cover was based on its confidence that the decisions taken during the business rescue process were in the best interests of stabilising SAA.

In addition to cutting routes, SAA’s business rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, are planning retrenchments, which have run into stiff opposition from unions.

