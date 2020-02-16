National

Travel insurers again provide cover for SAA tickets purchased

16 February 2020 - 16:45 TAMAR KAHN
An SAA aircraft at London Heathrow airport. Picture: 123RF
An SAA aircraft at London Heathrow airport. Picture: 123RF

Troubled state-owned airline SAA received good news on Friday, as Santam subsidiary Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC) reinstated insolvency cover on its tickets, and global travel firm Flight Centre lifted its suspension on selling seats for flights.

Flight Centre stopped selling SAA tickets last November after several insurance companies, including TIC, dropped SAA over concerns about its long-term viability.

Loss-making SAA was placed in business rescue in December, after several years of sustained losses that required extensive government bailouts. Business rescue aims to rehabilitate a financially distressed company, including overhauling its operations and restructuring its debt.

SAA’s administrators announced in early February that they were slashing routes as part of their turnaround plan for the airline. SAA will halt all domestic flights except those between Johannesburg and Cape Town at the end of the month, and cut nine international routes.

SAA issued a statement on Friday, saying TIC had reinstated travel supplier insolvency cover on the airline. Insurance has also been reinstated by Bryte Insurance Company, it said.

“This is an important day for SAA. Customers can now purchase tickets with renewed confidence in the knowledge that they are protected on every step of their journey through either TIC or Bryte Insurance,” said Deon Fredericks, acting CFO of SAA.

SAA said TIC’s decision to reinstate cover was based on its confidence that the decisions taken during the business rescue process were in the best interests of stabilising SAA.

In addition to cutting routes, SAA’s business rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, are planning retrenchments, which have run into stiff opposition from unions.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

SAA unions to appeal Labour Court judgment on retrenchments

Judge says ‘powers of this court to compel a fair procedure and/or interdicting and restraining SAA are severely circumscribed’
National
2 days ago

Good news for SAA as Flight Centre lifts its stop-sell suspension

The global travel group, which stopped selling SAA tickets in November has reviewed its position and started selling them again
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: SAA is in an intractable bind

The restructuring was started too late and there is not enough time to make changes before the money runs out
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Horse-racing body determined to chase down ...
National
2.
De Klerk Foundation under fire for its ‘degree of ...
National
3.
SA rallies behind Northern Cape farmers amid ...
National
4.
Cape Town aims to ensure residents score from ...
National

Related Articles

SAA unions to appeal Labour Court judgment on retrenchments

National / Labour

SAA may sell its two coveted spots at London’s Heathrow

National

EDITORIAL: SAA is in an intractable bind

Opinion / Editorials

State prying into SAA plan may derail business rescue

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.