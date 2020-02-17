National BID WINDOW Gwede Mantashe will not commit to renewable energy time frame BL PREMIUM

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has reiterated that the government will not be rushed into opening a new bid window for renewable energy, notwithstanding the undertaking made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2020-02-13-ramaphosa-pledges-to-remove-eskom-obstacles/) speech on Thursday.

In an interview immediately after the speech, Mantashe said he would in the next few weeks make a ministerial determination under section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act to procure energy from all generation technologies. While Ramaphosa said specifically that the government would open bid window 5 of the Renewable Energy Power Producer Programme, Mantashe said he could not commit to a time frame and was not a "fundamentalist" about bid window 5.