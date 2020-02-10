Companies / Mining RENEWABLE PROJECTS How renewable energy spend will cut SA mining investment BL PREMIUM

Investments by SA’s mining companies in renewable energy projects to reduce exposure to embattled power monopoly Eskom will worsen a growing lag in response to rising commodity prices.

It is taking SA’s mining companies longer and longer to respond to upticks in commodity prices by building and extending their assets because of a range of extraneous constraints of which Eskom is one.