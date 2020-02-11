Auditors body Irba wants to oversee accountants too
Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors CEO Bernard Agulhas wants powers to give Irba oversight over accountants
11 February 2020 - 18:42
The regulatory body for auditors has proposed to finance minister Tito Mboweni the extension of its powers to give it oversight over accountants.
If adopted, this is likely to result in much tighter monitoring and oversight of accountants, who fall under a number of professional bodies. Chartered accountants would continue to fall under the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).
