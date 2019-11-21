SA pays lip service to ethical governance, says report
Survey by the Institute of Internal Auditors SA points to lack of auditor independence
21 November 2019 - 19:40
Corporate governance in SA is slowly improving, but the country is still far from going back to its glory days where auditors felt boards and executives in their companies and government institutions were serious about ethics, according to the latest Corporate Governance Index published on Thursday.
The Institute of Internal Auditors SA (IIASA), which surveyed chief auditing executives of some of the country’s largest corporations and government institutions, said while the index improved slightly to 2.9 points out of 4 this year, there were many areas of concern, from the independence of internal auditors to companies paying lip service to ethics.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.