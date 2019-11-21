Companies / Financial Services SA pays lip service to ethical governance, says report Survey by the Institute of Internal Auditors SA points to lack of auditor independence BL PREMIUM

Corporate governance in SA is slowly improving, but the country is still far from going back to its glory days where auditors felt boards and executives in their companies and government institutions were serious about ethics, according to the latest Corporate Governance Index published on Thursday.

The Institute of Internal Auditors SA (IIASA), which surveyed chief auditing executives of some of the country’s largest corporations and government institutions, said while the index improved slightly to 2.9 points out of 4 this year, there were many areas of concern, from the independence of internal auditors to companies paying lip service to ethics.