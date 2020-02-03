National ‘Not a cent has been stolen,’ Treasury says of controversial contract President issues proclamation for SIU probe into project on which government spent R4.3bn BL PREMIUM

The Treasury is confident that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will find no evidence of corruption related to the controversial integrated financial management system (IFMS) tender, which was eventually abandoned, says an official.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a proclamation for an SIU investigation into the IFMS project on which the government spent about R1.2bn with no tangible deliverables.