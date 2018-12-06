‘Horrifying’ failings in Treasury’s contracting process, probe shows

Irregular expenditure of R165m in a contract with an ICT service provider was one of a host of irregularities amounting to R273m, in the Treasury’s integrated financial management system (IFMS) project.

The results of a forensic investigation into the R4.2bn project were presented to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) for the first time on Wednesday night.

“Horrifying” weaknesses were identified in the management of the project, standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chair Themba Godi said in his introduction to the meeting.

He said it was critical that action be taken against officials who had acted irregularly.

The Treasury director-general, Dondo Mogajane, told Scopa members that while irregular expenditure on the project amounted to R273m, unauthorised expenditure was R17.8m.

The IFMS project was launched in 2006 to harmonise human resources and financial management systems across national and provincial government.

The first phase of the project had to be aborted after governance lapses resulted in misspending of R1.2bn. The project was abandoned with cabinet approval in 2013, after about eight years of preparation, in favour of a better alternative.