News Leader
WATCH: Why SA Inc is upset about the ANC’s expropriation plan
Business Unity SA acting CEO Cas Coovadia talks to Business Day TV about the draft bill and what it could mean for SA
29 January 2020 - 11:40
South Africans have until Friday to hand in written submissions on the draft bill on land expropriation.
Business has added its voice to public comment on the matter, raising red flags around the ANC’s latest push to become the final arbiter on expropriated land rather than the courts.
Business Unity SA acting CEO Cas Coovadia joined Business Day TV to talk about the draft bill and what it could mean for SA.