Motsepe apologises for comments made on behalf of Africans to Donald Trump The billionaire regrets speaking on behalf of other Africans when telling Trump that 'Africa loves him'

Patrice Motsepe apologised on Tuesday for glowing comments made to US President Donald Trump at the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

At a media briefing soon after meeting the US president together with other business people, the SA billionaire businessman wished Trump well saying that the whole African continent loved him and America.