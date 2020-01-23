Companies / Financial Services

ARC one step closer to overarching world mission with larger stake in Alexander Forbes

Motsepe's vision of driving financial inclusion for lower-income clients requires businesses with scale

23 January 2020 - 19:01 Warren Thompson
Chair Patrice Motsepe and CEO Johan van Zyl at the African Rainbow Capital launch. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Chair Patrice Motsepe and CEO Johan van Zyl at the African Rainbow Capital launch. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s plan to build a world-class business by extending affordable financial services and products to people who were previously ignored, will take a big step forward with African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC’s) enlarged stake in Alexander Forbes.

The two companies announced on Wednesday that ARC would buy more shares in the country’s biggest pension funds administrator, and replace US-based retirement and investment adviser Mercer as Alexander Forbes’ strategic shareholder.

Mercer will retain a 4.5% stake in Alexander Forbes if all goes ahead as planned, and ARC will hold an effective 41%.

“This investment is strategically important to us. We see a big opportunity at the lower end of the market as we have already demonstrated with TymeBank, Afrocentric and various other investments. Driving financial inclusion is who we are. Being able to offer financial services to more people requires scale to generate efficiencies that can lower the cost for the customer, and Alexander Forbes’ dominant position allows us to do that,” says ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl.

TymeBank is a digital financial services provider launched in early 2019 while Afrocentric is invested in the health-care sector.

Venture capital group Catalyst Fund estimates that as many as 3-billion people are underserved by the global financial system, meaning they cannot access the full range of financial services or do so affordably.

Motsepe with ARC co-CEOs Van Zyl and Johan van der Merwe listed African Rainbow Capital Investments in September 2017. The vehicle is designed to hold the billionaire’s nonmining investments.

ARC through its financial services arm has acquired stakes in businesses including medical scheme provider Afrocentric, corporate finance boutique Bravura,  investment adviser Colourfield and, most recently, TymeBank, in which it owns a 90% stake.

Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers says the transaction is very positive for the company. “A large empowerment shareholder that has strategic ambitions and credentials such as ARC who believes in our advice-led strategy is a great benefit to the company moving forward sustainably,” he told Business Day on Thursday.

Alexander Forbes has commercial relationships with Mercer that will continue, including the pan-African strategy called “Arrive”.  This will result in Alexander Forbes and Mercer jointly seeking new businesses, advising and managing mandates for employee-benefit arrangements across the continent.

De Villiers said the company would be willing to entertain ideas to collaborate with ARC’s other portfolio companies in future.

But true to ARC’s preferred practice of letting management get on with running the business, Van Zyl says ARC will take their cue from De Villiers and co.

“Yes of course we will explore options for collaboration between our portfolio of investments and AF (Alexander Forbes), but we are happy shareholders and will not impose anything on the management team. We support management, we believe in the strategy, and we will follow what they think is the right thing to do,” said Van Zyl.

Minor approvals are required for the first transaction which will result in ARC paying about R1bn to acquire a further 193-million shares in Alexander Forbes.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

Government should not set internet data prices, ARC says

The Competition Commission’s recommendations discourage competition, African Rainbow Capital CEO says
Companies
1 month ago

Billionaires Motsepe and Rupert banking on the Bulls

The two business tycoons have made an offer for a controlling three quarters of the Pretoria Blue Bulls Rugby Union
National
3 months ago

Patrice Motsepe to establish multi-billion rand fund for black farmers

The billionaire businessman wants the fund to help black farmers be part of ‘sustainable, commercially viable and profitable enterprises’
National
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

CHRIS GILMOUR: TymeBank gives legacy banks a run for their money

Opinion / Columnists

TymeBank targets another million customers

Companies / Financial Services

Capprec upbeat and eyeing expansion despite profit decline

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.