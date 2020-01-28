What Africa needs to know from WEF Davos

Global leaders from public sector, private sector, civil society and academia met this week in Davos, Switzerland for the 50th anniversary of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Africa.com curated keynote speeches, panel discussions, spotlight talks, exhibits, and sideline events to bring you an understanding of what happened at WEF from the Africa perspective.

This year's theme was “Stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world”, aimed at addressing the current fractured nature of the international solidarity that has prevailed over the past couple of decades. The divisive world is in need of a change in mindset and behaviour to reconcile.

WEF’s historic role has been a platform where institutions and individuals address the economic, environmental, social and technological challenges of a complex, interdependent world.

The theme was covered in six topics:

ECOLOGY: Acting now on urgent climate and environmental challenges: how to mobilise business and government to act now on urgent climate, water and biodiversity challenges.

ECONOMY: Anticipating challenges to global economic stability: how to create a more inclusive and sustainable economy while managing risks for global financial stability.

SOCIETY: Investing in human capital for inclusive societies: how to invest in human capital, reskilling 1bn people in the next decade and reigniting optimism about the equality of opportunity.

TECHNOLOGY: Governing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies: how to create a global consensus on deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and avoid a “tech war”.

INDUSTRY: Transforming markets towards sustainable and inclusive capitalism: how to transform businesses and markets to target global challenges while navigating technological and political uncertainty.

GEOPOLITICS: Navigating geoeconomic shifts towards a more cohesive world: how to build multi-stakeholder institutions that can restore trust, reduce tensions and resolve conflicts in global hotspots.