National

ANC adamant SAA should remain a state entity

The ANC NEC has decided that the cabinet take the operational processes needed to achieve this, even as SAA holds out for R2bn from the Treasury

22 January 2020 - 16:11 Genevieve Quintal
Picture: SAA
Picture: SAA

The ANC is adamant that SAA remain a state-owned entity (SOE) despite uncertainty over its future.

“As things stand, the national executive committee (NEC) has agreed that SAA must be retained, but obviously with some restructuring that is taking place in a manner that will ensure it is sustainable moving forward,” the party’s economic transformation sub-committee head Enoch Godongwana said.

It has been decided that the cabinet take the operational processes needed to achieve this.

SAA, which is under business rescue and remains without the capital to fund operations, announced on Tuesday that it has “consolidated” various domestic flights and cancelled several international ones to conserve cash in an environment of low demand.

This is as it waits for a further R2bn capital investment from National Treasury.

Business rescue practitioner Les Matuson had expected to receive word from the department of public enterprises last weekend over whether the money promised by the government to fund the airline during business rescue would be forthcoming.

That decision has been delayed with the department saying on Sunday that it is still engaging with the Treasury to secure the funds.

In December, the government promised that it would provide R2bn from the Treasury and also guarantee another R2bn, which was to be provided by a consortium of banks. While the bank funding did materialise, it has now been depleted and the government has not been able to keep its side of the bargain.

Briefing journalists after the two-day NEC meeting and a two-day lekgotla on the outcomes, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said detailed inputs were provided on the situation at SAA and Eskom, with specific proposals to improve their performance.

He said it was decided that there be an investigation of historical contracts impacting negatively on SAA, including the lease of airplanes and evergreen contracts.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

SAA cancels flights, confirms Flight Centre

Travel agency says it is in the process of ‘contacting our customers to advise and assist’
National
1 day ago

SAA confirms it has cancelled flights to conserve cash

More flight changes could follow as the airline waits to hear what’s happened to the R2bn it’s expecting from the Treasury
National
1 day ago

Shut SAA down, BLSA head Busisiwe Mavuso urges

SAA has confirmed reports that it has cancelled several international flights, to save money in a low-demand environment
National
1 day ago

Rand weaker as SAA struggles to stay aloft

Local factors such as SAA’s need for R2bn in funding are putting the local currency under pressure
Markets
2 days ago

SAA soldiers on without financial backing

Sunday's deadline extended after promises by the public enterprises department to secure capital from the Treasury to fund operations
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
ANC adamant SAA should remain a state entity
National
2.
Sikonathi Mantshantsha appointed Eskom’s ...
National
3.
Transnet says no conflict with Gordhan over CEO
National
4.
Eskom in crisis but can be fixed, says CEO André ...
National

Related Articles

Hypocritical ANC contradicts the values of Richard Maponya

Opinion

ANC eases way for independent power producer programme

National

PETER BRUCE: ANC caught in the past while DA struggles with future

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.