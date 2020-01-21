National Eskom CEO André de Ruyter makes operational stability his top priority ‘Fixing the coal procurement and quality is a very important part of operational stability’ BL PREMIUM

Eskom’s new CEO, André de Ruyter, has nailed his colours to the mast of improving Eskom’s operational performance in the short term and expects to present to its board by end-January his plans to restore the “integrity of its operational assets”.

“Eskom can be fixed. The narrative that Eskom is damaged beyond repair is not true. But we are in a deep crisis, there is no doubt about that,” said De Ruyter in his first interview as Eskom’s boss. He officially started work on January 6.