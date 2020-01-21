Eskom CEO André de Ruyter makes operational stability his top priority
‘Fixing the coal procurement and quality is a very important part of operational stability’
21 January 2020 - 20:00
Eskom’s new CEO, André de Ruyter, has nailed his colours to the mast of improving Eskom’s operational performance in the short term and expects to present to its board by end-January his plans to restore the “integrity of its operational assets”.
“Eskom can be fixed. The narrative that Eskom is damaged beyond repair is not true. But we are in a deep crisis, there is no doubt about that,” said De Ruyter in his first interview as Eskom’s boss. He officially started work on January 6.
