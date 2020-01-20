We will avoid political interference at SOEs, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Ahead of the lekgotla Ramaphosa had faced growing pressure to remove public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over his handling of the crisis at ailing power utility Eskom.

This followed a comment by Deputy President David Mabuza last week that he believed Ramaphosa had been misled when he was told that there would be no load-shedding before January 13.

It also prompted calls for Eskom to be moved from the public enterprises department to the energy department under minister Gwede Mantashe.

Ramaphosa outlined some of the resolutions taken at the lekgotla in his closing remarks.

He said the party had discussed how it should foster economic growth and deal with state-owned entities (SOEs). The commercial and developmental mandates of SOEs should be clearly outlined and communicated, and reviews should be done where necessary.

“The ANC will continue to be guided by the vision outlined in the policy document adopted called ‘Ready to Govern’, which stated that the balance of evidence should continue to guide our structuring and restructuring of SOEs and our decisions on when we need to increase or reduce public ownership in order to advance the economic environment,” Ramaphosa said.