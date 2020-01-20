EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa stays for the fight

Successive presidents in the democratic era have not displayed a reluctance to leave home. Thabo Mbeki seemed determined to criss-cross the globe as many times as possible. Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa have also shown great enthusiasm for travel.

That is not to say that the president of SA should not travel. Indeed, in a globalising world, it is necessary for him or her to do so. It is the timing that is the issue. But what his return home from Egypt does show is that the Eskom crisis is so serious that Ramaphosa cut short a state visit.

Now Ramaphosa has announced that he will not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This annual visit to the Swiss Alps has been obligatory for presidents in the democratic era. It must be pleasant there, even in winter.

Ramaphosa has also announced that he will not be attending an Africa investment summit in London this week, sending instead, to both events, finance minister Tito Mboweni.

His early return from Egypt showed that it was a mistake to go in the first place — rather like Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison returning to his burning country from a holiday in Hawaii.