JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril Ramaphosa faces high noon as opponents close in ANC power brokers no longer see him serving two terms as party or state president

At the heart of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision not to attend this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, is the realisation that he is running out of time, out of allies and perhaps out of ideas.

Even worse for him, power brokers in the ANC no longer see him as someone who will serve two terms as party or state president. They sense his weakness and they are circling him. They believe that he is walking his last mile and they are jostling for position.