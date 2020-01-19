Why SA’s wine industry is upbeat despite falling exports
Overall value declined 7% to R8.5bn, while the total volume fell 24% to 320-million litres
19 January 2020 - 17:32
SA’s wine industry is upbeat about its growth prospects and sustainability despite exports falling sharply in 2019.
According to industry body’s Wines of SA’s Export Report published last week, the overall value of SA’s exports declined 7% to R8.5bn, while the total volume of exports fell 24% to 320-million litres. This has added to the gloomy prospects of the broader agricultural sector.
