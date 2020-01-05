Eskom continues with load-shedding

Rolling blackouts will continue across the country on Sunday as Eskom grapples with the loss of generation capacity and replenishes its emergency power reserves.

A “conveyor belt failure” at Medupi power station thrust SA back into stage 2 load-shedding darkness on Saturday evening.

Eskom said on Sunday that the power system remained “constrained and vulnerable” and added that stage 2 load-shedding would continue until 5am on Monday.

“The conveyor belt failure at Medupi power station has since been repaired and the plant is feeding power into the grid,” the power utility said in a statement.

“This incident, however, as well as a loss of additional generation units, caused us to have to deplete our diesel and pump storage levels, which we need to restore as we head into the working week on Monday.

“Our teams continue to work tirelessly to return units back from planned and unplanned outages. Owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages.”

Eskom said further updates would be given about the prognosis for Monday and the week ahead