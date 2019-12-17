National PIC seeks outside help to improve staff morale State-owned asset manager will undertake a wide-ranging review of human resource practices BL PREMIUM

After a bruising year marked by allegations of bullying and intimidation of staff at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the state-owned asset manager is now looking for someone to help boost morale and improve its relationship with employees.

The PIC posted a tender on its website a few days ago for a service provider that will have to deal with the “urgent need to embark on an intervention to strengthen relationships and enhance morale in the workplace”.