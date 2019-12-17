PIC seeks outside help to improve staff morale
State-owned asset manager will undertake a wide-ranging review of human resource practices
17 December 2019 - 19:06
After a bruising year marked by allegations of bullying and intimidation of staff at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the state-owned asset manager is now looking for someone to help boost morale and improve its relationship with employees.
The PIC posted a tender on its website a few days ago for a service provider that will have to deal with the “urgent need to embark on an intervention to strengthen relationships and enhance morale in the workplace”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.