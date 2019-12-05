BREAKING NEWS: DA loses second metro in as many days
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa the latest to be booted out as DA coalitions unravel
05 December 2019 - 14:41
UPDATED 05 December 2019 - 19:00
The DA has lost control of its third metro, wiping out the gains it made after the 2016 local government elections.
The DA won the Cape Town metro outright and fashioned coalitions to control the Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Joburg metros.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.