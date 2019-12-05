National BREAKING NEWS: DA loses second metro in as many days Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa the latest to be booted out as DA coalitions unravel BL PREMIUM

The DA has lost control of its third metro, wiping out the gains it made after the 2016 local government elections.

The DA won the Cape Town metro outright and fashioned coalitions to control the Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Joburg metros.