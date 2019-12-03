Debt relief law passes constitutional muster, says Ebrahim Patel

The banking industry had petitioned the president not to sign the bill in its current form on the grounds that it will result in a restriction of credit to low-income earners and that it is an unconstitutional deprivation of property.

According to the government-commissioned study by consulting firm Genesis Analytics, parliament should reconsider the passage of the bill in its current form based on the impact evidence that has come to light. It suggests that parliament should introduce the debt-intervention system, but within the bounds of the current debt-review system, with subsidy mechanisms for low-income consumers.

In August, Ramaphosa signed into law the bill that gives the National Credit Regulator (NCR) powers to write off unsecured loans — which do not need collateral — worth R50,000 for consumers found to be critically indebted and earning no more than R7,500 a month.

Patel said the socioeconomic report raised several concerns. It had also suggested a number of proposals to tackle high debt levels.

DA MP and spokesperson on trade & industry, Dean Macpherson, said it was clear that the debt relief bill will become the “biggest exclusion to low-income people in the credit market”.