PIC disciplinary was process tainted, says fired manager

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) employee who testified to serious malfeasance by senior executives involving the R4.3bn investment into Ayo Technology Solutions has challenged the integrity of the disciplinary process that saw him being fired.

The corporation fired assistant portfolio manager Victor Seanie on Tuesday following the conclusion of a disciplinary process.

“Mr Seanie was found guilty of the disciplinary charges proffered against him, which included charges of breaching the PIC’s internal policies in investment decisions,” the PIC’s head of corporate affairs Deon Botha said on Thursday in response to questions from Business Day.

“Mr Seanie is one of several senior investment professionals who went through or are undergoing internal disciplinary proceedings at this stage.”

But Seanie is casting doubt on the neutrality of the PIC disciplinary process. “The so-called independent chairperson was appointed by the PIC’s legal representatives and, as a result of his conduct during proceedings, I do not consider him to be impartial,” says Seanie.

He would not be drawn on what his next move would be.

The PIC would not respond to questions on how Seanie’s testimony to an inquiry into the state-owned asset manager, which could be considered as “whistle-blowing”, was treated in his disciplinary process.

Seanie told the inquiry into PIC in January that his initial suspension was unexpected since he was a “small player in the bigger scheme of things at the PIC and in respect of the Ayo transaction”.

“It became very important that I speak out as I realised that there were forces that were working against me and this commission could be my only salvation to my good name and my professional integrity,” he told the commission.

Seanie testified how former PIC CEO Dan Matjila pressured him to approve the transaction and even went as far as signing the subscription agreement authorising the approval of the Ayo investment.

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka said Seanie’s axing was “appalling”.

“As to whistle-blowers, generally I have often said they are the unsung heroes who often end up in dire financial circumstances because of coming forward and speaking out,” said Wierzycka.