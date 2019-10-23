National

Committee to consider all land reports

Parliament set to mull various studies dealing with expropriation without compensation to reach decision by March 2020

23 October 2019 - 19:26 Bekezela Phakathi
Cedric Frolick. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON / BUSINESS DAY
Parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with looking into the controversial issue of land expropriation will consider various reports on the matter, including one by former president Kgalema Motlanthe which suggested that amending the constitution was not necessary.

But this is unlikely to sway the outcome of the process as MPs mainly from the ANC and EFF are dead set on amending the constitution to make it clear how land can be expropriated without compensation. Their determination flies in the face of concerns that the amendment will rattle investors, threaten food security and negatively affect economic activity and job creation.

With parliament rushing to conclude the matter by March 2020, Motlanthe’s report was largely ignored by previous committees which dealt with the proposed amendment to the constitution.

In 2018, Motlanthe proposed that, instead of amending the constitution, the government use expropriation powers currently available more boldly.

Motlanthe’s panel also found that a lack of leadership and policy direction, corruption and inadequate budgets were to blame for SA’s failed land reform. The budget for land reform is less than 0.4% of the national budget. Of this, less than 0.1% is set aside for land redistribution.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, house chairperson Cedric Frolick said the committee will consider all official reports on the matter. These include reports of the joint constitutional review committee; the report of the fifth parliament’s ad hoc committee on the amendment of section 25; the high-level panel report by Motlanthe; and the report of the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture.

The previous parliament, whose five-year term ended in May 2019, agreed to establish a multiparty ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the constitution. However, the committee could not complete its task by the time parliament was dissolved and it was recommended that the sixth parliament conclude the matter.

The decision to establish the ad hoc committee followed parliament’s December 2018 adoption of the report of the constitutional review committee on the review of section 25.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Patrice Motsepe to establish multi-billion rand fund for black farmers

The billionaire businessman wants the fund to help black farmers be part of ‘sustainable, commercially viable and profitable enterprises’
National
2 weeks ago

KARYN MAUGHAN: Black farmer wins big in court, but is too afraid to go back to his land

State's failure with land restitution and security mean land invaders rule the roost on this once successful farm
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Government 'salivating' at the Ingonyama Trust, says Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has lashed out at the ANC-led government for "salivating" at vast tracts of land under the controversial Ingonyama Trust.
National
1 month ago

Land panel recommends Ingonyama Trust Act be scrapped or reviewed

Report says legislation should have been the subject of consultation between the national and provincial government and traditional authorities
National
2 months ago

