National PIC considering court action over claims Ayo is sending money offshore A media report last week alleged that Ayo, in which Sekunjalo chair Iqbal Surve has an interest, is taking funds offshore BL PREMIUM

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is considering action to prevent the alleged siphoning of funds offshore by Ayo Technology Solutions.

A media report last week alleged that Ayo, in which Sekunjalo chair Iqbal Survé has an interest, was taking funds offshore. A successful court application for an antidissipation order, which the PIC is considering, would effectively mean the assets of the company would be frozen.