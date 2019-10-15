PIC considering court action over claims Ayo is sending money offshore
A media report last week alleged that Ayo, in which Sekunjalo chair Iqbal Surve has an interest, is taking funds offshore
15 October 2019 - 14:23
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is considering action to prevent the alleged siphoning of funds offshore by Ayo Technology Solutions.
A media report last week alleged that Ayo, in which Sekunjalo chair Iqbal Survé has an interest, was taking funds offshore. A successful court application for an antidissipation order, which the PIC is considering, would effectively mean the assets of the company would be frozen.
