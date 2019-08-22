What next for the PIC?

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a commission of inquiry to probe the affairs and functioning of the Public Investment Corp (PIC), it was expected to wrap up and submit its final report by mid-April.

Instead, it snowballed. Two extensions later, the inquiry only last week completed its hearings, following gruelling testimony from former CEO Dan Matjila.

For the most part, the hearings into Africa’s largest investment manager were conducted much like those in a court of law — an environment familiar to Lex Mpati, the former Supreme Court of Appeal president who headed the commission. But with one caveat: there was hardly any of the argumentative cross-examination that is common in situations where opposing parties are contesting the truth. Cross-examination by the evidence leaders was prohibited.

This has prevented a forensic examination of the thinking and motives behind the questionable decisions of the likes of Matjila, suspended CFO Matshepo More and other senior executives at the organisation.

Under its terms of reference, the commission was tasked with looking into allegations of impropriety at the state-owned asset manager. At the time, just a handful of deals had been brought to the attention of the public through media reports. By the end of July, these had burgeoned into almost 40, by one count, and Mpati hinted there could be even more that require close inspection.

"Further possible questionable transactions have come to the attention of the investigative team," he said at the conclusion of the hearings.

This stretched the modestly resourced forensic team to the maximum: the FM observed how additional forensic specialists were brought in as time wore on.

Still, it will require a mammoth effort to complete all investigations by the time the final report is due in late October.

Mpati did leave the door open for "further limited public hearings" as required, but the bulk of the remaining 2½ months will be set aside to "review, assess, make findings, propose recommendations and prepare our final report", he said.

Strictures aside, observers seem largely satisfied with the way in which the commission has been run.

"We were very impressed and think the commission has done extremely well, especially considering it had only four forensic investigators," Albert van Driel, deputy chair of the Association for Monitoring & Advocacy of Government Pensions (AmaGP), tells the FM. "We were glad to see the deadline extended and we expect very good recommendations to be made to the president."

Allan Greenblo, the editor of Today’s Trustee, a publication for principal officers of retirement funds, shares Van Driel’s sentiments.