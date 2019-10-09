Minister terminates most of the Post Office board’s contracts

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has terminated the appointments of most of the board of the SA Post Office (Sapo) and the National Electronic Media Institute of SA (Nemisa), a media training institute that falls under her department.

A spokesperson for the ministry, Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini, said that the term of office of the board of Nemisa ended on September 30 and that of Sapo on August 31. Two Sapo directors — Charles Nwaila and Galetlane Rasethaba — whose terms have not expired are still nonexecutive directors.

The board led the turnaround of Sapo under CEO Mark Barnes — who quit at the beginning of August over a sharp difference of opinion with the government over its decision to separate the post office and Postbank, which had applied for a full banking licence.

Barnes, who is a banker, took on the job to rescue Sapo in the belief that he could make a business case to create an integrated service providing mail, logistics and financial services in one entity.

patonc@businesslive.co.za