RUGBY UNION
Billionaires Motsepe and Rupert banking on the Bulls
09 October 2019 - 00:00
Two of SA’s wealthiest businesspeople, Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert, are teaming up to reinvigorate the tired Blue Bulls Rugby Union and make it more attractive to Springbok talent.
As the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan nears its knockout stages with SA already qualifying for the quarterfinals, the two have made an offer which could bring them control of the union if they are successful.
